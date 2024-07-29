UAE equestrian sports have made significant leaps, strategic achievements: Al Raisi

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said that equestrian sports have made significant leaps, strategic achievements, and tangible progress thanks to the support and patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Speaking on preparations for the showjumping competition in 2024 Paris Olympic Games on 1st August, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Rais said Sheikh Mansour's unlimited support for the development of this sport in the country has enabled UAE nationals to acquire the best skills and practices to achieve global competitiveness.

The President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation also praised the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables, for the show jumping team.

He appreciated the preparations provided before their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics and commended the efforts of Al Shiraa Stables in preparing riders for international championships, reaching this professional stage of global performance and advanced technical levels.

"Over the past years, we have reached advanced stages in performance and results, contributed by various factors, including interaction with elite riders and global teams through the championships hosted by the country, such as the President's Cup, and the Longines Nations Cup Jumping League 'February 2024', with the participation of the top 10 world teams," Al Raisi said. "Additionally, international show jumping championships held in Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain have contributed significantly."

Commenting on the efforts of equestrian clubs in the country and their role in the development of the sport, Al Raisi said, "Equestrian sports in the country have developed thanks to a comprehensive work and a partnership between the federation and specialised clubs. Their efforts in implementing advanced programs, participating in various events, developing the capabilities of riders, and positively participating in all competitive programs and training courses for national cadres are commendable." (ANI/WAM)

