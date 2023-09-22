UAE: Etihad Airways earns third consecutive five-star rating at APEX Awards

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 22 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways has been rated as a Five-Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for the third consecutive year. The rating recognises the airline’s excellence at the APEX Awards Ceremony in Long Beach, California.

The APEX Five Star Airline Awards were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered in partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app.

For the 2024 Awards, passengers across more than 600 airlines worldwide rated nearly one million flights using a five-star scale. The awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Commenting on the recognition from APEX, Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad, said, “Our guests are at the heart of all we do, and we are immensely proud to retain our Five-Star rating for the third year in a row, thanks to their ratings and feedback. We strive to deliver world-class service for our guests, inspired by the traditional Emirati hospitality of our home in Abu Dhabi, and we will continue to push the boundaries of the industry even higher.”

The recognition comes as Etihad prepares to launch three new destinations, with flights to Dusseldorf launching on 28th September, Copenhagen on 29th September and Osaka on 1st October. Additionally, Etihad’s network expansion has included increasing flight frequencies across a number of routes across Europe and Asia, making travel even more convenient.

Etihad’s award-winning guest experience offers the highest standards of service and hospitality regardless of the cabin, whether a guest chooses to fly in The Residence, Etihad’s unique three-room suite on the Airbus A380, or in First, Business or Economy cabins across the fleet.

