UAE evacuates 210 patients from Gaza in cooperation with WHO

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), conducted a humanitarian initiative to evacuate 86 critically wounded patients from the Gaza Strip, including children and cancer patients in need of extensive treatment.

They were accompanied by 124 of their family members to Abu Dhabi from Ramon Airport in Israel, via the Kerem Shalom crossing, to receive vital medical treatment.

The flight was the UAE's 22nd evacuation.

Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, stated, "This new initiative reflects the strong levels of cooperation between the UAE and the World Health Organization, and exemplifies the UAE's steadfast and enduring commitment to support the brotherly Palestinians amidst the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip".

Al Shamsi added, "We remain resolute in our collaboration with the United Nations, international partners, and relief organisations, and we will continue to extensively undertake a leading and pioneering role in providing advanced healthcare to wounded Palestinians and those suffering from incurable diseases. We are steadfastly supporting endeavours to alleviate this humanitarian crisis using all available means".

This evacuation of Palestinians, which includes the wounded, injured, and cancer patients, is in accordance with the initiative launched by UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to treat 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients in the country's hospitals.

To date, 2,127 patients and companions have been evacuated to the UAE.

The UAE has undertaken robust efforts to provide advanced healthcare to sick and severely injured Palestinians. Since it began operations on December 2, 2023, the UAE Field Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has treated 50,489 cases.

Moreover, since its launch in February 2024, the hospital floating ship anchored in Al-Arish Port has treated 6,405 cases so far.

Notably, the UAE has provided over 43,000 tonnes of urgent aid, including food, medical, and relief supplies to the Palestinian people. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor