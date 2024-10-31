UAE expresses solidarity with Spain, conveys condolences over victims of floods

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Spain, after several areas were significantly affected by floods, which led to a number of deaths and injuries, as well as substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Spain, and to families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

