UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia's Prime Minister in Belgrade

Belgrade [Serbia], April 6 (/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia, during his ongoing work visit to Belgrade.

During the meeting, the UAE top diplomat and Brnabic discussed UAE-Serbia cooperation, within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership, and prospects to boost their collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, renewable energy, culture, education and others.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Serbia, as well as their strategic partnership, stressing that official visits between their countries are a key driver of their partnership, which aims to push forward sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

He further highlighted the UAE's keenness on establishing fruitful ties with Serbia and other Balkan countries.

For her part, the Serbian Prime Minister welcomed the visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, affirming her country's keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the UAE across all sectors, building on their strategic partnership.

Attending the meeting were Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia. (/WAM)

