UAE Football Association congratulates UAE President on Al Ain's win of AFC Champions League title

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) tonight congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Al Ain FC Football Club's tonight win of the AFC Champions League™ 2023/24 title following a 5-1 victory over Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos in the second leg of the final at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAEFA President, attributed the victory to President Sheikh Mohamed's support for sports in the UAE in general, and his backing of Al Ain Club in particular.

He congratulated Al Ain Club on winning the AFC Champions League title for the second time in its history, stressing that this achievement comes as a result of continuous and thoughtful work and cooperation between all parties concerned with the club's affairs. (ANI/WAM)

