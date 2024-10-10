UAE-Japan subcommittee on political diplomacy and international cooperation holds second session

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 10 (ANI/WAM): Senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates and Japan met on Tuesday for the second session of the subcommittee on political diplomacy and international cooperation, as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative announced in 2022.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Ando Toshihide, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Middle East and Africa Bureau.

Lana Nusseibeh emphasised the strength of the bilateral relationship, as both sides reviewed the substantive progress that had been made in recent years to further broaden the deepen bilateral ties.

Both sides welcomed the launch of CEPA negotiations and look forward to reach a successful, ambitious, and well-balanced economic partnership agreement between Japan and the UAE that will enhance bilateral economic relations, particularly by expanding trade, investment, and cooperation in other areas.

During the meeting, the political discussions focused on key regional issues, including ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan. Both sides affirmed their commitment to promoting international peace and security, and they underlined the importance of dialogue as a means to ending conflicts and enhancing stability, in keeping with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. They also discussed ways to improve the protection of civilians in conflict settings, and of delivering humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Both sides renewed the commitment of their national leaders to continue to build the bilateral relationship, to the mutual benefit of the people of the United Arab Emirates and Japan. (ANI/WAM)

