UAE, Jordan discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

Dubai [UAE], February 18 (ANI/WAM): Speaker of the Jordanian Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi and Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, today discussed the prospects of underscoring the robust historical ties between the two nations.

The UAE Top parliamentarian is currently on an official visit to Jordan, leading an FNC delegation.

Highlighting the enduring relations fostered by the late King Hussein bin Talal and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, they emphasised on the current elevation of bilateral coordination, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to advancing the interests of their respective peoples.

Both speakers reiterated the imperative of halting hostilities in the Gaza Strip and promoting the two-state solution as a means to safeguard the rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to establish an independent state.

Underscoring the significance of bolstering collaborative parliamentary endeavors and aligning positions in Arab and international parliamentary arenas, they underscored their commitment to advancing the welfare of their peoples and addressing pertinent Arab and Islamic issues.

For his part, Ghobash commended His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to elucidate the realities in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

Stressing the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and facilitating aid delivery to Gaza, he lauded Jordan's custodianship role despite the accompanying political and economic challenges. Ghobash also reiterated the alignment between Jordanian and Emirati positions in advocating for peace based on the two-state solution.

Affirming the strength of the Jordanian-Emirati relationship under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II, Ghobash stressed that such reciprocal visits would bolster joint parliamentary endeavors and coordination, advancing shared interests and objectives for both countries and their peoples.

Safadi reaffirmed His Majesty King Abdullah II's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasising the imperative of ceasing hostilities in Gaza and advancing the two-state solution to secure Palestinian rights. He praised the UAE's solidarity and assistance to Jordan across various domains, noting the indivisibility of their security and stability and their shared commitment to combating terrorism.

Highlighting the profound bonds between the two nations, Safadi underscored the necessity of enhancing parliamentary cooperation, activating joint parliamentary committees, and leveraging strategic relations for mutual benefit. (ANI/WAM)

