UAE land forces commander's visit advances India's strategic defence ties

New Delhi, Oct 28 The visit of Maj Gen Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces, to India from October 27 marked a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding ties between the United Arab Emirates Land Forces and the Indian Army.

The visit, which saw key engagements between senior leaders and officials from both sides, has further strengthened the foundation for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, exchange and collaboration in areas of strategic and defence interests.

During his visit, Maj Gen Hallami engaged in a series of productive discussions with his Indian counterpart, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

According to officials, the talks focused on ways to expand and deepen the cooperation between the two armies, with several key outcomes from the visit that will further strengthen the bond between both nations.

Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces received a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor and was also briefed by DG Information System and the Army Design Bureau on India’s defence capabilities and Artificial Intelligence roadmap for the Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Maj Gen Hallami laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying glowing tributes to the Brave Hearts of the Indian Armed Forces.

He also visited the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and called on Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO.

“A series of briefings on indigenous weapon and equipment platforms, highlighting India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, were given to the visiting dignitary,” officials said.

Later in the day, he also interacted with Indian Defence Industry Representatives and received briefings on Drones and Counter Drone Systems, Explosives, Missile systems, Artillery systems and Reactive Armour for Tanks.

His visit has proven to be a resounding success in furthering the longstanding friendship between the Indian and United Arab Emirates Land Forces, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening deep rooted bond between the two armies.

