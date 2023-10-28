UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 28 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic on the occasion of his country's National Day, marked on October 28.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Czech President and to Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech. (ANI/WAM)

