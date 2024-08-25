UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Uruguay on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

