UAE leaders congratulate Presidents of Mauritania, Albania on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan;Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and to President Bajram Begaj of Albania on their countries' Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed have also dispatched similar messages to Mokhtar Ould Diay, Prime Minister of Mauritania, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor