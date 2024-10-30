UAE maintains high vitality score of 72.5, despite rising challenges, study shows

Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): The UAE continues to register a high vitality score of 72.5 as per the latest Cigna International Health Study. The report findings, unveiled by Leah Cotterill, CEO of Cigna Healthcare MEA (outside KSA), however, cautioned that concerns over mental well-being, social connectivity, and financial health are on an upward spiral, requiring the attention of employers.

The concept of health and well-being has undergone a sea change in recent years to include mental, social, and financial well-being, acknowledging the importance of work-life balance, emotional health, and financial security to overall vitality. More than 10,000 respondents across 11 global markets participated in Cigna Healthcare's annual survey, and their responses were analysed across eight key factors: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.

Notably, the UAE's commitment to whole-person health and to nurturing a supportive and healthy environment has helped it register enhanced vitality for the second year running. The study also examined stress levels, work-life balance challenges, and the impact of financial pressures on employees, offering a detailed analysis of the opportunities and obstacles shaping the region's health and well-being landscape.

Leah Cotterill emphasised, "At a time when mental and financial pressures are rising globally, the UAE remains committed to prioritising well-being through initiatives like the National Strategy for well-being 2031, which highlights mental health, community cohesion, and long-term financial stability. These efforts, complemented by national mental health programmes, create a robust ecosystem for individuals and businesses alike. Cigna Healthcare is proud to align with this vision, providing innovative health solutions that address the full spectrum of well-beingfrom physical wellness to mental and financial healthcontributing to the nation's leadership in holistic healthcare."

The findings of the Cigna International Health Study were unveiled at a launch event hosted in collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD). The event convened senior business leaders, policymakers, and healthcare experts to explore the implications of the study and discuss actionable solutions to the challenges facing the UAE workforce. Key speakers, including Leah Cotterill, led discussions on how companies in the UAE can better support their employees by adopting comprehensive well-being strategies.

Highlighting the shifting dynamics of workplace well-being in the UAE, the discussions covered the mental health challenges employees are facing and the growing financial pressures impacting overall vitality. Experts offered insights into how corporates can adopt holistic well-being programmes to address both mental and financial health challenges. (ANI/WAM)

