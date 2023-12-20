UAE: Ministry of Culture honours winners of 17th edition of Al Burda Award in presence of Abdullah bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [India], December 20 (ANI/WAM): In the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, on Tuesday, 24 winners of the 17th edition of the Al Burda Award were honoured.

The award ceremony, held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, celebrated Islamic arts, highlighting the exceptional talents that have enriched the legacy of the Al Burda Award by way of creativity and dedication to traditional arts.

The ceremony was attended by high-level officials, including Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE and the Chancellor of UAE University; Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Aliou Sow, Minister of Cultural and Historical Heritage Senegal; Hannatu Musawa, Culture Minister of Nigeria; and a number of ambassadors, directors and heads of local departments.

On this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that Al Burda Award embodies the diversity and richness of Islamic arts and their aesthetics and has also established its position as a prestigious global platform for creativity that defines our Arab and Islamic civilization.

He noted that the presence of the Republic of Senegal as a guest of honour at this year's edition added a unique cultural dimension.

It reflects the extent of interconnectedness that brings countries together around the aesthetics and originality of Islamic arts.

He pointed out that Al Burda Award embodies the UAE's keenness to consolidate the status of Islamic arts globally, thanking the members of the jury for their efforts in selecting the winning artworks that reflect the essence of Islamic arts and civilization.

He also congratulated all the winners of Al Burda Award, which has become an inspiring platform for creative people around the world.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, felicitated the Al Burda Award winners in the "Poetry, Calligraphy, and Ornamentation" categories.

The first prize in the "Classical Poetry" category was awarded to Ahmed Hafez, followed by Maryam Qosh in the second place, Ahmad Al Jahmi in the third place, Muhammad Ab in the fourth place, and Qais Qawqaza in the fifth place. In the "NabatiVernacular Poetry" category, the first prize was won by Awad Al Oud, followed by Badriya Al Badri in the second place, Abdul Aziz Al Muhammad in the third place, Muhammad Al Zoubi in the fourth place, and Saleh Al Naba' in the fifth place.

In the category of "Traditional Arabic Calligraphy," Arif Ozdem won the second place, Dr. Bilal Mukhtar Salah Attia won the third place, Maryam Norouzi won the fourth place, and Ahmed Ali Namazi the fifth place. In the "Modern Arabic Calligraphy" category, there were five winners. Zaid Ahmed Amin Al Azami won the first place, followed by Mahmoud Al Sheikh in the second place, Muhammad Reda Ali Bashiri in the third place, Muhammad Reda Shafi'i in the fourth place, and Ibrahim Ibkli in the fifth place.

In the Ornamentation category, the first place was awarded to the Iranian artist Afsaneh Mahdavi. The second place went to Zahra Assadi, followed by Ali Reza Abasalt in the third place, Laila Naeini in the fourth place, and Saljan Bilgin Balakji in the fifth place.

During the ceremony, Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi announced the launch of the "Al Burda Scholarship". This pioneering initiative aims to enrich the field of Islamic arts and showcase best practices to the world. It will contribute to enhancing the persistence of Islamic arts in cooperation with the most prominent international and cultural institutions, such as The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF). The AKF is a private, not-for-profit foundation that addresses some of the challenges faced by the most marginalised communities in the world.

The initiative aims to promote talent and innovation in Islamic arts through 20 scholarships. It will also focus on building capabilities, enhancing research in the fields of cultural and Islamic arts, and developing comprehensive databases to enrich this sector.

The scholarship aims to enable the future generation of artists and thinkers to present projects that introduce the value of this artform. The initiative aligns with the Ministry's vision of highlighting Islamic arts as a major catalyst for cultural dialogue and an essential cultural element in human heritage.

Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi said, "Al Burda Award, through its successive editions, continues to present itself as a global Emirati platform for celebrating the finest of Islamic arts, and attracting the most prominent international talent. The launch of Al Burda Scholarship this year, coinciding with the 17th edition, is a testament to the UAE's commitment to developing the rich tapestry of Islamic art and ensuring its prominent position on the global stage."

He continued, "The award seeks to empower emerging artists and support research and development in the field of ancient Islamic arts. Al Burda Scholarship takes forward the legacy of this prestigious award, enhancing its role as an important cultural platform that showcases the diversity, aesthetic quality and heritage value of Islamic arts to the world."

This year, the award hosted the Republic of Senegal as a guest of honour, represented by the West African Calligraphy Institute, established by the late artist Yelemani Fall in 2012, as an embodiment of artistic skills and social empowerment. The institute worked for community development through Arabic calligraphy practices in West Africa, yet another reflection of the diversity and depth of Islamic arts.

The participation of Senegal and the West African Calligraphy Institute brought a distinctive and broad perspective to the award, showcasing the original creativity of Islamic arts globally.

With artistic achievements taking centre stage during the ceremony, the evening witnessed various cultural and artistic performances. The ceremony began with a performance by the Emirati Malid band, performing the Emirati Malid, followed by the Senegalese rhythms "Bonan (Bay Fall)" presented by Sadibo Samb and played by Fatih Kouga and the band. The Turkish choir performed the chants "The Name of the Prophet" and "In the Name of God," while the "Simaaa Religious Chanting" group from Egypt and Syria performed an eclectic piece of music that included "Al-Misk Fah."

The evening concluded with Andalusian and contemporary melodies composed by the Amsterdam Andalusian Orchestra with Ahmed Al-May, Salah Misbah and Nabila Maan, centering on the cultural and creative richness of Islamic arts that Al Burda Award celebrates. (ANI/WAM)

