UAE: MoHAP awarded global accreditation in institutional agility

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has received the global accreditation certificate for The International Business Agility Model from the International Business Agility Institute (TIBAI).

The recognition reflects the efficiency of the UAE's health system and its institutional capacity for flexibility and agility, and also highlights MoHAP's adeptness in responding to health changes, anticipating future trends, and managing transformations effectively.

Additionally, the achievement reinforces the UAE's competitive edge and leadership in the healthcare sector.

MoHAP has been awarded the accreditation effectively meeting the strategic and operational framework for corporate agility across all its sectors and departments. This accomplishment has resulted in exceptional performance in all criteria of the International Business Agility Model.

The model, encompassing 61 criteria and 1500 evaluation points, covers various pillars and aspects, including future readiness, dynamic capacity building for agility, fostering an agile corporate culture, agile leadership, finance and economy, operations, technology, supply chain, services, and strategic and operational frameworks for future readiness and agility.

Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of MoHAP, said, "This achievement is not just an addition to MoHAP's impressive portfolio of local and international awards, it's a testament to our strategic approach. It would not have been possible had it not been for MoHAP's adoption and implementation of a work methodology methodology that prioritizes agility and institutional flexibility. This integrated approach has been pivotal in enabling us to adapt to changes and maintain a state of readiness."

"We are pressing ahead in line with the plans and aspirations of the UAE government to be more flexible and faster in making decisions, keeping pace with global developments, and adopting innovative and proactive thinking to ensure readiness for the future to achieve the best levels of performance and maintain national achievements at all levels."

He further stressed that the Ministry is committed to improving the quality of health services and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of resource management, in addition to achieving the highest standards of excellence in the field of health care, in line with its strategy 2023-2026.

This strategy reflects the depth and clarity of the Ministry's strategic vision in establishing a flexible, agile, and sustainable health system and enhancing its march towards future goals in the implementation of the "We the UAE 2031" strategy and the UAE Centennial 2071.

For his part, Saqr Al Humeiri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Ministry, emphasised that the Ministry's accomplishment of meeting the International Business Agility Model's requirements aligns with its strategic directions and its commitment to applying the highest quality and excellence standards across various sectors.

Al Humeiri highlighted that the Ministry's evaluation by The International Business Agility Institute-TIBAI covered several critical areas, including agility in leadership, financial resources, operations, and services. It also involved identifying strategic gaps that could impact the agility of capabilities and resources and the Ministry's capability for quick and flexible decision-making to address various challenges and seize future opportunities.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, TIBAI has developed the first internationally recognised business agility model. This comprehensive model is designed to enhance future readiness and business agility across all activities and fields in both the public and private sectors. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor