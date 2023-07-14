UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): The UAE and the Republic of Mozambique have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of workforce to improve the management of the contractual work cycle for Mozambican workers in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and Margarida Adamugy Talapa, Minister of Labour, Employer and Social Security in Mozambique, at the MoHRE’s headquarters in Dubai.

“Signing this MoU establishes an institutional partnership between the two ministries and ensures ongoing cooperation to improve the management of the contractual work cycle for Mozambican workers in the UAE, therefore, maximising the mutual benefits,” said Al Awar.

He added that the Ministry is committed to achieving the UAE Government’s vision in enhancing partnerships and cooperation with countries from all around the world, “which builds trust in the UAE labour market, positioning the country as an ideal global destination to work and live, while safeguarding the rights of employers and workers from various nationalities.”

Talapa, in turn, said the signing of this MoU “will contribute to increasing job opportunities for Mozambican workers in the UAE and ensuring their rights in a work environment that is consistently ranked as one of the best in the world.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Tiago Castigo, Ambassador of Mozambique to the UAE; Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoHRE for Human Resources Affairs; and Shaima Al Awadhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at MoHRE, alongside officials from both sides. (ANI/WAM)

