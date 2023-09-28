UAE: Nahyan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival and Auction

Al Dhafra [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has visited the second edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction.

The event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, is organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Emirates Heritage Club.

Sheikh Nahyan began his visit with a tour of the art exhibition at the festival, which features 205 artworks including photographic images, artistic paintings of palm trees, dates, and the environment of the Al Dhafra region. He also visited the Al Dhafra exhibition which showcases news articles from international newspapers and publications. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor