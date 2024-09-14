UAE participates in 10th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Armenia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 14 (ANI/WAM): The Federal National Council Parliamentary Division participated in the Tenth IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which is taking place from 12th to 14th September 2024 in Yerevan, Armenia.

In an intervention during Session 3: Leaving no one behind: Delivering education and employment to the most vulnerable and marginalised, FNC member Majid Al Mazrouei said that the United Arab Emirates has achieved significant success in many initiatives, most notably: the "Education for All" initiative, which provides free or subsidised education to ensure everyone has the opportunity to learn; the "Window of Hope" programme, which focuses on training and employing people with disabilities in the job market; and the "Youth Empowerment" programme, which encourages entrepreneurship and provides financial support and training to young people to enable them to launch their own projects.

He noted that vulnerable and marginalised groups face tremendous challenges when it comes to accessing education and employment opportunities. These challenges, he explained, include economic and social factors that make it difficult for them to benefit from available opportunities.

This requires the development of employment policies that enhance the inclusion of these groups into the labour market, as well as providing training and rehabilitation programmes to help them acquire the skills needed to compete in the modern digital economy, he added.

Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz, FNC member and Vice Chair of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), chaired session 5 under the title '' Unconference'' where young parliamentarians were invited to take the lead on the topics of education and employment for young people in times of crisis.

The young parliamentarians voted on two topics: Leveraging education outcomes to enhance employment and national development for future generations and Global solidarity in crisis: Safeguarding education in conflict zones.

Co-organised by the IPU and the National Assembly of Armenia, the three-day onference gathered more than 300 young parliamentarians from some 150 countries to share experiences, support one another, boost youth participation in parliaments and ensure young MPs play a full role in the work of parliament.

This year's theme, Avoiding lost generations: Safeguarding education and employment in all circumstances, focuses on solutions to ensure uninterrupted access to education and create job opportunities for young people. (ANI/WAM)

