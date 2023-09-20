UAE participates in 19th Meeting of GCC Ministers and Heads of Civil Service in Muscat

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI/WAM): The UAE government participated in the 19th Meeting of GCC Ministers and Heads of Civil Service and Administrative Development Departments, which was held in the Omani capital, Muscat, in the presence of Jasim Al-Badawi, the Secretary-General of the GCC Council.

Leading the UAE delegation to the meeting, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stressed the importance of the meeting's outcomes in implementing the directives of the leadership of the GCC states to keep pace with the rapid global changes in the fields of civil service and human resources, enhance productivity and quality of life in the work environment, and develop and attract government talent and retain it.

She pointed out that the meeting is a platform that enhances joint Gulf action and serves the efforts of coordination and cooperation between member states.

The UAE delegation included Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Authority, and Ibrahim Fikry, Executive Director of the Supporting Services Sector.

On a related note, Al Roumi participated in a ceremony to honor Gulf competencies with the GCC Civil Service and Administrative Development Medal, which is awarded to individuals who have provided distinguished services in their professional careers in the field of civil service and administrative development, and contributed effectively to the development of human resources and government work in the Council states.

Five Emirati government leaders were awarded the Council of Cooperation for Civil Service and Administrative Development Medal: Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Khalid Abdulrahim Al Haramoudi, Assistant Secretary-General for Supporting Cabinet Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet; Maryam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry of Finance; Engineer Mohammed Ibrahim Al Zar'ouni, Deputy Director-General of the Information and Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Director of Happiness in the Ministry of Interior. (ANI/WAM)

