UAE pioneer in ensuring decent, safe working conditions for workers: UAHR

Dubai [UAE], May 1 (ANI/WAM): The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) acknowledged the UAE's position as a global leader in securing decent, safe, and respectful working conditions for its workforce.

The Association highlighted the importance of the UAE's laws, legislation, and initiatives in achieving a comprehensive and unique system that protects workers' rights and fulfils its international human rights commitments.

On the occasion of International Workers' Day, celebrated annually on 1 May, Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, President of the Association, commended the UAE's commitment to establishing an integrated system that safeguards the human and social rights of workers. This commitment aligns with the nation's leadership's vision to bolster respect for workers' rights.

Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised the significance of the initiatives taken by the UAE to harness all possibilities and capabilities to strengthen the work environment and conditions and to embark on achieving the main goals that make the UAE a pioneer in the field of labour rights.

She highlighted the UAE's leading position in global indicators, including ranking first globally in the "Talent Attractiveness Index" according to the Global Prosperity Index 2023 by the UK's Legatum Institute. Additionally, the country excels in the indicator of "low cost of termination of service," as outlined in the Global Innovation Index 2022 by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The UAE also ranked first globally in several indicators in the report of the World Competitiveness Ranking 2022 issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, namely "few labour disputes", "low costs of compensating for termination of worker's services"," and "working hours"."

Dr. Al Kaabi concluded by expressing her appreciation for all workers, recognising their contributions to national development and global leadership. She reiterated the importance of respecting their dignity, securing their rights, and promoting their well-being for a brighter future. (ANI/WAM)

