UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Turkey

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday held a phone call with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, extending his congratulations on the centennial anniversary of the Republic's establishment.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his best wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for Turkey, its government, and people.

His Highness affirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and Turkey, emphasising their mutual commitment to further reinforce these ties at all levels to meet the aspirations of the two nations for development and prosperity.

President Erdogan expressed his appreciation to the UAE President for the congratulatory message, acknowledging the sincere sentiments extended towards Turkey and its citizens. He also wished for continued progress in the UAE and for further growth and prosperity in relations between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

