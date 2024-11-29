UAE President receives Afghan Ambassador

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received Badruddin Maulana, Ambassador of the Islamic Government of Afghanistan to the UAE, who recently presented his credentials to the President.

During the meeting, Al Nahyan welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new role. He reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting the Afghan people in achieving their aspirations for stability, development, and prosperity.

Ambassador Badruddin Maulana expressed his pleasure in meeting His Highness and extended his wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

