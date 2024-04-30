UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the Presidential Camel Racing Team, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the reception, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, was briefed on the achievements of the team during their participation in this season's festivals and competitions.

President Nahyan congratulated the team for their accomplishments and praised their efforts during the recent competitions. He also stressed that traditional sports, including camel racing, have a strong historical and social importance to the people of the Emirates, as they represent the nation's rich heritage and culture. President Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is keen to preserve and promote traditional sports and pastimes and encourage the next generation to continue practising them.

The members of the delegation expressed their appreciation to President Nahyan for the continuous support enjoyed by camel racing in the country and traditional sports in general, which contributes to their ongoing importance to the UAE's vibrant heritage.

The team won the UAE President's Sword - their fifth sword of the season - during their participation in the recent Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing at the 2024 Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival.

The event welcomed entries from camels belonging to the Sheikhs and citizens of the UAE and GCC nations. (ANI/WAM)

