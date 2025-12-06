UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 6 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the UAE on its 54th Eid Al Etihad, wishing the country and its people continued success and prosperity. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked him for his kind words and expressed his hope for lasting stability and growth in Iraq.

During the meeting, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Barzani discussed the close ties between the UAE and Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region, and looked at ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in support of shared development goals to benefit both countries and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, emphasising the importance of promoting peace and stability in the region for the benefit of all its countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor