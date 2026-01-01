UAE President, VPs send new year greetings to world leaders

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent New Year greetings for 2026 to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of countries around the world, wishing them continued health and prosperity for their nations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the leaders and prime ministers of various countries. (ANI/WAM)

