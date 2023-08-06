UAE provides Chad with military and security equipment to support counterterrorism efforts

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 6 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has sent a shipment of military vehicles and security equipment to the Republic of Chad, to support its capabilities in combatting terrorism and enhancing border protection.

This initiative falls within the framework of the strong ties between the UAE and Chad at various levels, which have resulted in the signing of several bilateral agreements, including a military cooperation agreement in June during the official visit of Mahamat Idriss Deby, Chairman of Chad's Transitional Military Council, to Abu Dhabi.

Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, delivered the supplies’ shipment to Lieutenant General Daoud Yahya Brahim, Chad’s Minister of Defence, in the presence of the Chief of the General Staff of the Chadian Army, the Chief of the Strategic Reserve Forces of the Chadian Army, and high-ranking Chadian military officials.

The Chadian Minister of Defence expressed his country’s appreciation for the UAE’s ongoing support, which will contribute to restoring peace and stability in the region, stressing that military cooperation plays a key role in enhancing security and efforts to overcome challenges. (ANI/WAM)

