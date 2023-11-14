UAE: RAK Ruler receives Danish Ambassador

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Anders Bjorn Hansen Denmark's Ambassador to the UAE, who paid courtesy visit to the Ruler at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Danish diplomat and discussed with him a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance ties with the Kingdom of Denmark in various domains.

The Ruler also hailed the ambassador's efforts in promoting the growing relations between the two friendly countries.

In turn, Ambassador Hansen extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for his hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong ties between the two friendly countries in all avenues. (ANI/WAM)

