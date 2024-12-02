UAE relief mission in Gaza marks Eid Al Etihad

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): The UAE relief mission in Gaza marked the country's 53rd Eid Al Etihad with the participation of Palestinian workers and volunteers from "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" in Gaza.

Hamad Al Neyadi, head of the UAE relief mission, welcomed the participants and expressed his appreciation to the Palestinian people for joining the celebration of this national occasion.

Ashraf Juma'a, member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, congratulated the UAE, its leadership, and its people on the national occasion, emphasising the enduring bond between the two nations, rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

