UAE: Second Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 23 (ANI/WAM): In partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation (MBRL), Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is launching the second edition of the Digital Publishing Forum for the second consecutive year, on October 25.

The forum aims to enhance Dubai Culture's role in addressing the challenges facing the digital publishing sector and discuss innovative solutions and implementable recommendations to support the development of this vital sector.

Hosted by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), the forum is set to attract experts, academics, publishers, specialists, intellectuals, and writers who would enrich the forum with their experiences, ideas, and visions.

The main session, entitled 'Future of Digital Publishing in the UAE', will feature Mohammed Al-Zarooni, Deputy Director-General of the Information and Digital Government Sector, and Abdulrahman Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Afra Atiq, an Emirati poet; the session will be moderated by Ayoub Youssef.

The forum will begin with an introductory workshop organised by Dubai Electronic Security Centre entitled 'Safe Publishing on Digital Platforms'.

The workshop will address aspects related to the security of content on digital platforms that the publisher may be exposed to.

Additionally, the 'Brainstorming Laboratory' will feature Emirati publishing houses to discuss their future vision and recommendations for digital publishing.

The forum will include parallel interactive sessions. These include 'Publishing in the Age of Digitalisation (Artificial Intelligence, Opportunities, Challenges), moderated by Iman Al-Youssef, and attended by Sherif Bakr, Director of Al Arabi Publishing House, and Shadi Al-Hassan, Executive Director of Rofouf Company; 'The Digital Publishing Market (Evolution and Future), will see the participation of Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, Author Amira Abu Kadra, Co-founder Partner at GHAF Library and Publications, and Author Alyazia Khalifa Alsuwaidi, Director and Founder of Al Falak for Translation and Publishing, the session will be moderated by Ghayth Al-Hawasani.

Another session, happening in parallel with the other two sessions, is the 'Digital Publishing Technologies: Between Impact and Influence', moderated by Amal Sheikhan, and attended by Ahmed Al-Yassi, from Emirates Intellectual Property Association, and Mr. Mustafa Youssef, from Higher Colleges of Technology.

The forum will also host a virtual session, entitled 'The Role of Digital Publishing in Sustainability', with the participation of Emad Abu Eid, and moderated by Rasha Ramadan.

The Digital Publishing Forum will offer a creative and interactive space for its audience through Rofouf, Noon, and Zodiac Media, which will introduce them, in cooperation with a group of experts and specialists, to ways to publish their work via audio and digital book applications, in addition to ways of listing, promoting, and displaying them. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor