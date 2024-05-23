UAE: Second edition of Integrate Middle East concludes

Dubai [UAE], May 23 (ANI/WAM): Integrate Middle East, the flagship event convening technology leaders and integrated solution buyers across diverse industries, successfully concluded after three eventful days marked by groundbreaking innovation and collaboration.

Co-located with CABSAT 2024, the event's success underscores the growing prominence of the Pro AV technology industry within the MENA region.

The event hosted over 10,000 visitors from more than 75 nations, as well as 250+ exhibitors who showcased their cutting-edge products and services, making it an ideal platform for networking.

The summit boasted an exemplary array of speakers from leading brands such as HL Group UAE, Theatre of Digital Art, JLL Technologies, Epson, Nuevo Design UAE, Oasis Enterprises LLC, Channel Media Europe, FinesseTech IT Solutions, Elevision Media, Shure UAE, MORE UAE, Warner Music MENA, MassiveMusic, and Mubert Inc., among others.

The speakers led pertinent discussions centred around diverse topics such as the future potential of mixed realities, AI in built environment, AI integration in music and virtualisation, the future of workplace design, digital signage, power of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), projector mapping, digital installation, and advanced Pro AV innovation. This gave visitors the unique opportunity to learn about relevant trends directly from industry experts.

Paul Hadfield, Sales Director of Area Four Industries Middle East - Provision AVL General Trading LLC, said, "Over the years, the Middle East's Pro AV market has undergone rapid growth, with an increasing demand for premium Pro AV technologies in the broadcast and entertainment sector. In light of the evolving market conditions, we have addressed the audience on 'Safe Rigging Methods and Installation in the Entertainment Sector', which highlights key safety protocols and practices for rigging structures in our industry. Aligned with our company's vision, we were excited to provide valuable insights on the challenges and transformation of the region's broadcast and entertainment sector, and ultimately helping to create a safer working environment for us all."

Su Piow Ko, Vice President of AET Display Limited, said, "Our participation at Integrate ME 2024 allowed us to showcase our state-of-the-art Micro MavelNX COB Series, which is of a standard cabinet size and boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio for enhanced clarity. Visitors were also able to have a practical, hands-on experience of our innovative 138 all-in-one display solution, which is a powerful tool for both broadcasters and audiences. By synergising semiconductor materials, cutting-edge core chips, illuminating light sources, high-density carrier boards, intricate driver IC, and nuanced image processing, we offer services across R&D, production, and sales of Mini and Micro LED technology to our clients."

Integrate Middle East 2024 provided exhibitors an avenue to showcase innovative offerings in digital signage, command and control rooms, and live event solutions. The cutting-edge innovations offered a glimpse into the future of the Pro AV industry, bolstered by advanced technologies that cater to diverse business needs.

The event served as a point of convergence for thought-provoking ideas, collaborations and opportunities while underscoring the role of Pro AV technology in facilitating immersive experiences. As the event draws to a close, its ripple effect is poised to pioneer innovation across the industry at large. (ANI/WAM)

