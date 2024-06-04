UAE: Sharjah Crown Prince issues Decision forming Sharjah Sports Club's Board of Directors

Dubai [UAE], June 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Decision No. 5 of 2024 on the formation of the Board of Directors (BOD) of Sharjah Sports Club (SSC).

The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of Sharjah Sports Club shall be formed, with the Chairmanship of Khaled Issa Mohammed Abdullah Al Midfa and the membership of Ibrahim Mohammed Rashid Al Jarwan, Suleiman Abdulrahman Abdullah Ahmed, Tariq Jassim Mohammed Hamad Al Midfa, Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Ali Burhaima, Mohammed Obaid Mohammed Al Hasaan Al Shamsi, Mohammed Ali Jaber Saleh Al Hammadi, and Nasser Saeed Ibrahim bin Afshan Al Mansouri.

According to the decision, the board will distribute administrative positions among its members in its first meeting. The board membership term is four years, starting from the date of the decision, and can be extended for similar periods.

The board will continue to carry out its duties until a new board is appointed, and reappointment is possible for members whose terms have ended. (ANI/WAM)

