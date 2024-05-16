UAE: Sir Bu Nair Festival 24 kicks off May 17

Dubai [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) is gearing up amidst intensive arrangements for the 24th edition of the annual Sir Bu Nair Festival, set to take off on May 17, with distinguished participation from several government institutions in Sharjah.

Various government and private entities are offering their support and sponsorship to ensure the festival is conducted at the highest level.

The two-day Festival, which is a unique environmental event, will include a range of activities, tours, and diverse events encompassing sports competitions, workshops, heritage sessions, and an accompanying exhibition, highlighting the environmental, touristic, and cultural value and status of the Sir Bu Nair Reserve. It aims to strengthen the connection of successive generations with their environment and heritage, educate island visitors about the importance of adhering to regulatory statutes and guidelines for preserving the island's ecosystems, and encourage them to engage in wise activities to protect and preserve its biological diversity. (ANI/WAM)

