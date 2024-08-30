UAE to host major global events in September

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): The UAE is set to host a wide range of global events throughout September, further cementing its position as a global hub for business, tourism and innovation across all sectors.

Abu Dhabi will host the 7th edition of the Global Aerospace Summit at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort on the 25th and 26th September 2024. Gathering leaders from the aviation, aerospace and defence sectors, the summit aims to accelerate investments to boost sustainability, youth engagement and innovation in these sectors.

Taking place from 16th-18th September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the 3rd edition of the World Utilities Congress, hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), is expected to attract over 12,000 specialists and global experts across the entire value chain of the electricity and water utilities sector. In addition to various technical and specialised events, the congress will feature 110 interactive sessions, over 280 global speakers, 18 energy ministers and 1,400 delegates and experts.

For the first time in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi will host the World Congress on Rehabilitation (WCR) 2024 from 23rd to 25th September 2024. The event will bring together a large number of leaders and officials in the rehabilitation and healthcare sectors, service providers, government institutions, academics and researchers from 100 countries to improve the quality of life for people of determination.

In another first for the region, the UAE will host the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Biennial General Meeting in Abu Dhabi from 28th to 30th September 2024, highlighting the country's status as a global model in developing peaceful nuclear energy per the highest standards of safety, security, quality and non-proliferation.

The 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will feature thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors. The exhibition, which opens tomorrow and runs until 8th September, will be a platform that blends authentic Emirati traditions with technological innovation.

The Dubai International Financial Centre will host the inaugural edition of the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival on 11th and 12th September at Madinat Jumeirah. The festival is expected to attract over 100 exhibitors and more than 5,000 participants, including industry leaders, policymakers and global innovators, who will lead discussions on the future of AI and Web3.

From 16th to 20th September, Dubai will host the 30th edition of the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS World Congress), with an expected turnout of 20,000 participants and 800 speakers. The congress will focus on key themes such as innovations in intelligent transport, sustainable mobility, smart city integration, data-driven decision-making, autonomous vehicles and enhancing international cooperation in this field.

Welcoming representatives from over 100 countries and more than 2,000 global and regional business leaders and free zone officials, Dubai will also host the 10th edition of the World Free Zones Organisation's ninth Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) from 23rd to 25th September.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the Binos Classic Bodybuilding Championship will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 7th and 8th September, with 700 athletes competing for a total prize of AED1.2 million, the highest prize value for a competition of its kind globally.

In Sharjah, the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) is set to run on 4th and 5th September. The flagship event of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the forum will bring together senior officials, decision-makers, specialists, experts and researchers from around the world to discuss the effectiveness and contribution of innovative government communication in delivering resilient government policies and achieving goals in the global social, economic, cultural and tourism sectors.

Finally, 18th and 19th September will see the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum take place under the theme "A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies", featuring over 80 prominent speakers, including ministers, government officials, business leaders and investors from around the world. (ANI/WAM)

