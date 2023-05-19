UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

By ANI | Published: May 19, 2023 03:14 PM 2023-05-19T15:14:17+5:30 2023-05-19T15:15:10+5:30

Warsaw [Poland], May 19 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler ...

UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland | UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

Next

Warsaw [Poland], May 19 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai this November.

The invitation was delivered by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, to Pawel Jablonski, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Warsaw State Mateusz morawiecki Mohammed ahmed al harbi dubai un Pavlov First Saint Petersburg State Medical University Us Secretary Of State The Ohio State University State Congress Islamic State Us State Department State Department Kim Jong Un