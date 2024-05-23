UAE: Wasl launches new iconic project, One B Tower, on Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai [UAE], May 23 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's real estate development and management leader, Wasl announced the launch and development of One B Tower - a new luxury high-rise situated in a prime location overlooking the picturesque Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay.

The sale of residential units is set to take place on the 28th and 29th of May.

Located strategically on Sheikh Zayed Road, One B Tower is due to be completed by Q2 2028. The project strikes a balance between luxurious modern living and nature's beauty.

The 48-storey tower comprises one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, as well as two-, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and a penthouse.

Plans for the luxurious tower were initially revealed in March to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is set to be part of the "One Billion Meals Endowment" campaign.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Head of Business Management, Wasl, said, "The One B Tower is an incredible addition to Dubai's portfolio of luxurious and iconic landmarks. Dubai's real estate sector is a shining example of innovation and ambition, and this project reflects the market's demand for high-end projects."(ANI/WAM)

