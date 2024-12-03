UAE will host International Moon Day Conference in Abu Dhabi in 2025

Luxembourg City [Luxembourg], December 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE will host the International Moon Day Conference in Abu Dhabi in 2025. The announcement of Abu Dhabi's hosting of the conference coincided with the UAE's celebrations of its 53rd Eid Al Etihad and during its participation in the ongoing Space Week in Luxembourg. The week is the scene of events bringing together international experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, as well as enthusiasts and visionaries, to discuss the latest developments in the field, the future prospects of space exploration and the impact that space can have on Earth.

The UAE was represented at the meetings by Dr. Salem bin Abdullah Al Wahshi, CEO of the Emirates Council for Work Relations Development. The announcement of the UAE's hosting was made during a session chaired today by Dr. Nasr Al-Sahhaf, Chair of the United Nations International Moon Day.

By resolution 54/68 of 6 December 1999, the General Assembly proclaimed World Space Week, to celebrate the contributions of space science and technology to the betterment of the human condition.

World Space Week is the largest annual space event in the world. It helps build up the workforce of tomorrow by inspiring students; demonstrates visible public support for the space programmes; educates the public about space activities; and fosters international cooperation in space outreach and education.

In 2018, the week saw over 5,000 events held in more than 80 countries.

Each year a theme is selected by the World Space Week Association Board of Directors in close coordination with the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs. The theme provides broad guidance to World Space Week participants on the content of their programmes. The theme is selected to increase the impact of World Space Week on all humanity further, by using a uniform theme globally. (ANI/WAM)

