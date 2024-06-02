UAE's 'Cyber Pulse' initiative wins prestigious honour at WSIS Prizes 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 2 (ANI/WAM): For the second running year, the UAE has won a prestigious award of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2024, which recognise the best in tech projects to support sustainable development.

Winners from around the world were honoured for innovative approaches to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals during a special award ceremony organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at its headquarters in Geneva, with initiatives and projects presented by more than 193 countries.

The UAE topped the world in the number of awards received at the World Summit on the Information Society in Geneva, with a total of 6 prestigious international awards, reflecting the UAE's leading global position in leveraging advanced technology to achieve sustainable development goals and improve the quality of digital life.

The UAE Cyber Security Council's ''Cyber Pulse'' - a comprehensive national initiative that promotes a culture of social responsibility by securing the country's cyberspace and consolidating the concept of cyber national loyalty - was among the champion projects that promote the role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development.

The initiative aims to enhance digital protection, ensure a safe digital transformation, increase digital awareness among members of society, and enable them to use the achievements of digital technology in a less threatening environment and achieve the country's goals in sustainable development, as well as the initiative includes workshops and sessions on information security incidents.

The Cyber Security Council's initiative outperformed several projects submitted from around the world in recognition of the exceptional efficiency in applying the best global practices and standards in the field of cybersecurity.

The Cyber Security Council said the award is a culmination of the UAE's unwavering commitment to building a secure and reliable digital society, in light of ongoing efforts to develop and enhance the country's cybersecurity capabilities.

Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cyber Security Council of the UAE Government, said, "The winning of the "Cyber Pulse" initiative for a prestigious award for the second consecutive year from the International Telecommunication Union is a new international testament to the UAE's commitment to building a secure and reliable digital society and the country's efforts in launching inspiring initiatives that contribute to strengthening cybersecurity culture among young people.'' (ANI/WAM)

