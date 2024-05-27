UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organises session on zero bureaucracy in maritime sector

Dubai [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) hosted a session titled Zeroing Government Bureaucracy in the UAE Maritime Sector, in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, an initiative launched by the UAE government to eliminate redundant government procedures and unnecessary requirements by cancelling no less than 2,000 government procedures and halving the time taken to carry out services.

Hosted at Expo City Dubai, the session was headed by Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at MoEI. It drew a wide participation of representatives of maritime government and private entities, who explored ways to develop services and reduce unnecessary steps, ultimately improving the customer experience.

They discussed multiple ambitious initiatives that can enhance the efficiency and transparency of services and expedite their delivery. A number of suggestions were made by the participants, including establishing an integrated e-system that digitally processes all maritime government transactions, reduces paper document requirements, and leverages advanced technologies, such as AI, to improve services.

Al Malek said, "The session is part of our ongoing efforts to improve our processes and remove barriers that can hinder the progress of the maritime sector. It is in line with the UAE Government's commitment to raise the efficiency of all economic sectors, particularly the maritime sector - a key pillar of our national economy. Zeroing bureaucracy contributes to our vision of positioning the UAE as a leading global hub for the maritime industry. It will also enhance economic growth and attract foreign investments."

Al Malek stressed that as per the directives of Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, the ministry is keen on improving customer happiness and enhancing their experience while using its services. (ANI/WAM)

