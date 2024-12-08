UAE's support for Gaza reflects unwavering commitment to Palestinian cause: Arab Parliament

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament has commended the UAE for its substantial support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, while addressing the dire suffering and tragic conditions triggered by the relentless genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation for over a year and two months.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, Speaker for the Arab Parliament, stated that the multiple international commendations for this support reflect the UAE's steadfast stance in championing and supporting the Palestinian cause on all political and humanitarian levels.

"The UAE is at the forefront of nations supporting the Palestinian people in alleviating their ongoing suffering. This is a moral and humanitarian duty the UAE is honoured to uphold towards its Palestinian brothers and sisters. The UAE boasts a long-standing history of providing aid to friendly and brotherly nations during times of crises and disasters," Al-Yamahi said.

These efforts are rooted in the numerous humanitarian initiatives spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he added.

"Such initiatives have solidified the UAE's position as a global leader in developmental aid, humanitarian support, and charitable work, in continuation of the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he further said. (ANI/WAM)

