UAQ Ruler congratulates Hamad Al Sharqi on 50th Anniversary of assuming rule of Fujairah

Umm Al Quwain [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the 50th anniversary of assuming the rule of the emirate.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said, "Today, we all celebrate an inspiring leader who, with his visionary thinking and unlimited contributions, laid the foundations of the Emirate of Fujairah. Under his leadership, Fujairah has witnessed a comprehensive and integrated renaissance, establishing itself as a key investment city and advancing economic growth."

Sheikh Saud further noted that since the Ruler of Fujairah assumed power on September 18, 1974, he has been focused on developing infrastructure, improving government services, and meeting the needs of UAE citizens and residents, ensuring a safe and stable life for all who live in the emirate.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the Ruler of Fujairah many more years to continue leading the path of comprehensive and ongoing development. (ANI/WAM)

