UAV launched from Yemen downed over Israel: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that early Monday morning the Israel Air Force intercepted in the south of the country an unmanned aircraft - UAV/drone - that was launched from Yemen.

However, according to standing policy, no alarms were triggered in the country.

Houthi terrorists in Yemen have been launching missiles and drones indiscriminately at Israel for months.

Both the Israeli and American militaries have attacked Houthi bases in Yemen in recent weeks. (ANI/TPS)

