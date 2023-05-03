UK appoints Harjinder Kang as new Trade Commissioner for South Asia

London [UK], May 3 : The United Kingdom on Wednesday appointed Harjinder Kang as Trade Commissioner for South Asia. He will lead the country's overseas efforts to promote United Kingdom trade, investment, trade policy and export finance.

Kang will also serve as the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, with overall responsibility for the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh. He will be based in Mumbai.

Prior to his promotion to Trade Commissioner, Kang was the UK's Chief Negotiator for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement. He will be succeeded in this role by Kate Thornley, previously the Deputy Chief Negotiator.

In his new position, Kang will play a pivotal role in supporting the implementation of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, which could bring huge opportunities for UK businesses.

Before joining the Department for Business and Trade, he spent nearly 30 years at AstraZeneca, later becoming the Global Commercial Director, focusing on creating affordable solutions for pharmaceutical access in less developed regions. He is also a member of the Council of the University of Birmingham.

On Kang's appointment as the Trade Commissioner for South Asia, the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch said, "I am delighted to welcome Harjinder to this role. He has been an integral part of our India trade deal negotiating team and I'm confident he will use that experience to build on our outstanding track record on trade in South Asia, expanding opportunities for British businesses in untapped markets."

Badenoch added, "With an economy worth over 3.2 trillion pounds and a growing population, a flourishing trade and investment relationship with South Asia holds vast potential for UK businesses and consumers."

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said, "Many thanks to Alan Gemmell for all his work in the last three years and welcome to Harjinder, who is a great addition to the UK in India team, with his deep links to India and his understanding of the bilateral trade and investment relationship. Harjinder will be uniquely positioned to lead on our trade and investment team, our Consulate in Mumbai and be a core part of our leadership team for the UK in India network."

Speaking on his new role as the Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Harjinder Kang said, "It is an honour to be appointed as Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, both vibrant and growing regions which are pivotal to the UK's security and prosperity.

"I am deeply committed to fostering strong relationships between the UK and South Asia and am excited about the opportunities ahead as we strengthen our economic ties and forge new partnerships in the region to create jobs, promote innovation and drive economic growth at home and abroad," Kang added.

Kang is married with three daughters. He was born in Jalandhar and moved to the United Kingdom with his parents when he was just 3 years old.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor