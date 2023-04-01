UK Foreign Ministry mocks Russia over its new foreign policy

London [UK], April 1 : United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has mocked Russia over its foreign policy.

While sharing the screenshot of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweet where it announced its foreign policy, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a tweet wrote, "April Fool's Day is TOMORROW."

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described its foreign policy as "peaceful, open, predictable, consistent and pragmatic".

It further said that Russia's foreign policy is based on respect for universally recognized principles.

Russia's new foreign policy was adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The new 42-page document said that the majority of the European nations pursue an aggressive policy towards Russia aimed at creating threats to the security and sovereignty of Russia.

With regards to European nations, Russia in the document said, "Objective prerequisites for the formation of a new model of coexistence with European states are geographical proximity, historically developed deep cultural, humtarian and economic ties of the peoples and states of the European part of Eurasia."

Russia said that the main factor complicating the normalisation of ties between Russia and European states in the "strategic course of the USA."

The new 42-page document singled out ties with China and India, stressing the importance of "the deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centres of power and development located on the Eurasian continent."

According to the document, Russia will continue to build a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India with a view to enhancing and expanding cooperation in all areas on a mutually beneficial basis and place special emphasis on increasing the volume of bilateral trade, strengthening investment and technological ties, and ensuring their resistance to destructive actions of unfriendly states and their alliances.

Russia has been the largest supplier of weapons to India, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the latter's arms imports from 2016-2020.

