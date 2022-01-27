UK, German defense ministers discuss tensions on Ukrainian-Russian border

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace and his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, have discussed the ongoing tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Germany is an essential ally of the United Kingdom and one of our closest defence partners in @NATO. [Defense Minister] @BWallaceMP has arrived in Berlin to meet with his counterpart, Christine Lambrecht. They discussed the allied response to the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's border," the UK ministry wrote on Twitter on late Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

