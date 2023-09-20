UK MP Theresa Villiers speaks on need for stronger UK, India ties

London [UK], September 20 : UK Member of Parliament (MP) Theresa Villiers on Monday spoke about the success of India’s recently concluded G20 Summit and the need for stronger ties between the UK and India.

The MP also spoke about the rising Chinese interference in UK politics and the need for counter balance of the Global South.

She was speaking at the 'Indo-Pacific dialogue: Jammu Kashmir 2019 and beyond event' held by the Indo-Pacific All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) in the UK Parliament.

The event’s keynote speakers included Georgetown University Professor Christine Fair, an affiliate of the London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) Burzine Waghmar.

The event was attended by a number of parliamentarians including MP and host Bob Blackman and Theresa Villiers.

MP Burzine Waghmar spoke about Pakistan's illegal occupation of a part of Kashmir (POK) and he also emphasised the inclusion of the African Union into the G20. Baghmar highlighted that India has shown leadership as a leading democracy by facilitating the inclusion of the African Union in G20, unlike China which uses Africa only for its commercial and defense needs.

MP Bob Blackman spoke about the need for deeper cooperation between UK and India. He also congratulated Modi for a successful G20. He also referred to the need of tackling extremist fringe Khalistani elements working closely between two governments.

“It was great to sponsor the #JammuAndKashmir Beyond 2019 event in Parliament yesterday in collaboration with @APPGIndoPacific,” Blackman wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Tuesday.

Christine Fair's talk was about Pakistan's interference in Jammu & Kashmir.

The event was attended by community members and students from various universities in the UK.

The G20 summit had reached a successful conclusion in Delhi on September 10, featuring numerous prominent global leaders who also engaged in a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines. The summit led to the consolidation of a comprehensive framework with the objective of fostering enhanced collaboration among the G20 member nations, the European Union, and the recently incorporated African Union.

