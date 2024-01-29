UK orders review into NHS Trust which treated British-Indian teen's killer

London, Jan 29 The UK government has ordered a special review into the National Health Service (NHS) Trust, where a 32-year-old man was treated for mental illness before he went on to stab three people, including a British-Indian student.

Valdo Calocane, a dual Guinea-Bissau/Portuguese national, was given a hospital order after he killed 19-year-old students, Grace and Barnaby Webber, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates in Nottingham on June 13, 2023.

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins ordered a special review into Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, where Valdo Calocane was treated for paranoid schizophrenia.

The review will provide further answers for the families affected by the horrendous and tragic killings in addition to focusing on wider issues in mental health care provision in Nottinghamshire, the Department of Health and Social Care stated on Monday.

"My thoughts remain with the families and friends of Barnaby, Grace, and Ian, who lost their lives in such a tragic, cruel and barbaric way. It is crucial that our mental health services ensure both the care of patients and the safety of the public," Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said.

Conducted by The Care Quality Commission (CQC), the review will be carried out alongside the Independent Mental Health Homicide Review ordered by NHS England to examine the case of Valdo Calocane.

Any concerns regarding patient safety, quality of care, or public safety will be reported by the CQC, and it will have access to witness statements and oral evidence regarding health services that were called during the criminal trial, the Department said in a statement.

Acknowledging the importance of identifying any failings as quickly as possible, Atkins has asked the CQC to present its findings in March, following which the government will issue its response to the review in due course.

“We will conduct a rapid review into mental health services in Nottingham to understand whether there are any practical actions, which can be taken to improve the quality of services and ensure people receive safe and effective care," Director of Mental Health at CQC, Chris Dzikiti said.

He added that they would begin the work immediately, aiming to report to the Secretary of State before the end of March.

Claire Murdoch, NHS national mental health director informed that NHS England is commissioning an independent investigation into the case.

Calocane was sentenced last week at the Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of manslaughter based on diminished responsibility, and three counts of attempted murder.

The court was told that Grace showed "incredible bravery" by attempting to fight off Calocane and save Webber as they were attacked while walking home from a night out.

Calling Calocane "a cold, cowardly and calculating killer", Grace's father, Sanjoy Kumar praised his daughter who "heroically and valiantly fought you. Like a hero, she put herself in harm's way".

