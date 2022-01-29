UK PM Johnson to visit Europe next week to discuss situation around Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to visit Europe next week to discuss the escalation of tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, a source told Sputnik.

"The Prime Minister will continue to spearhead diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis next week, with a call with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and a trip to the region in the coming days," the source said.(ANI/Sputnik)

