UK PM Johnson to visit Europe next week to discuss situation around Ukraine
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2022 06:53 AM2022-01-29T06:53:27+5:302022-01-29T07:00:03+5:30
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to visit Europe next week to discuss the escalation of tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, a source told Sputnik.
"The Prime Minister will continue to spearhead diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis next week, with a call with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and a trip to the region in the coming days," the source said.(ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
