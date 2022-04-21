UK Prime Minister visits Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India tour, visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar.

Johnson landed in Gujarat earlier today for his two-day India visit. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad.

The British PM was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, High Commissioner of UK to India, HE Alex Ellis.

Earlier in the day, Johnson visited Sabarmati Ashram, where he expressed his amazement at the simple principles of truth and non-violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi that changed the world for the better.

He then met with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

"Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with a focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies," Adani tweeted.

He, later on, visited the new JCB factory at Halol GIDC Panchmahal where he expressed his views on the defence and security partnership with India.

Johnson's two-day visit to India will focus on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties.

Johnson started his visit from Ahmedabad where he is scheduled to meet with leading business group leaders and discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade, and people's links.This is the first time a UK Prime Minister is in Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

Johnson will announce a slew of commercial agreements and hold bilateral discussions with a focus on the UK and India's trade, investment and technology partnership.The British High Commission (BHC), in a statement, said Johnson will use his visit to India to boost "our collaboration with one of the world's fastest-growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home".The UK and Indian businesses will confirm more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals today in areas from software engineering to health, creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK, added the BHC in the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor