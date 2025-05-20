UK suspends free trade negotiations with Israel citing Gaza concerns; Israel calls it "anti-Israel obsession"

London [UK], May 20 : UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday announced the suspension of free trade agreement negotiations with the Israeli government, citing concerns over its conduct in Gaza.

Lammy emphasised that while the UK remains firmly committed to Israel's security and its fight against terrorism and antisemitism, the "conduct of the war in Gaza" is damaging the bilateral relationship.

In a statement to the House of Commons on the situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Lammy said, "Today, I am announcing that we have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement. We will be reviewing cooperation with them under the 2030 Bilateral Roadmap. The Netanyahu government's actions have made this necessary."

He further said, "I say now to the people of Israel: we want, I want a strong friendship with you based on our shared values with flourishing ties between our people and societies. We are unwavering in our commitment to your security and your future, to countering the very real threat from Iran, the scourge of terrorism and the evils of antisemitism. But the conduct of the war in Gaza is damaging our relationship with your government. And, as the Prime Minister has said, if Israel pursues this military offensive as it has threatened, failing to ensure the unhindered provision of aid, we will take further actions in response."

Lammy also reaffirmed the UK's support for a two-state solution.

"The UK will not give up on a two-state solution. Israelis living in secure borders, recognised and at peace with their neighbours, free from the threat of terrorism. Palestinians living in their own state, in dignity and security, free of occupation."

Meanwhile, in a rebuke to the UK's decision to suspend free trade talks and impose sanctions on Israeli settlers, Israel's Foreign Ministry accused the British government of prioritising "anti-Israel obsession" and "domestic politics" over mutual economic interests.

The ministry further called the UK sanctions against residents of Judea and Samaria "unjustified and regrettable."

Sharing a post on X, the Israel Foreign Ministry said, "Following the UK's announcement that it will suspend free trade agreement negotiations with Israel and impose sanctions on settlers, even prior to today's announcement, the free trade agreement negotiations were not being advanced at all by the current UK government. More than that, the agreement would serve the mutual benefit of both countries. If, due to anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations, the British government is willing to harm the British economy that is its own prerogative."

The post further said, "The sanctions against residents of Judea and Samaria are unjustified, and regrettable, especially at a time when Israel is mourning yet another victim of Palestinian terror Tzeela Gez, of blessed memory, who was murdered on her way to the delivery room. Doctors continue fighting for her newborn's life in hospital. The British Mandate ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction."

Earlier on Monday, following the United Kingdom, France, and Canada's strong opposition to Israel's recent expansion of military operations in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a sharp rebuke of those countries and their leaders, accusing them of rewarding Hamas's genocidal attack on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to achieving "total victory" against Hamas, aligning with US President Donald Trump's vision for resolving the conflict.

"By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities," the Israeli Prime Minister said on X.

This came following a joint declaration by the UK, France, and Canada earlier today condemning Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza under the "Gideon's Chariots" offensive, which began on Saturday.

