Ukraine keeps 76 ships from 18 countries blocked in seven ports: Russian Defense Ministry

Kiev is blocking 76 foreign ships from 18 countries in seven Ukrainian ports, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humtarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"A total of 76 foreign ships from 18 states remain blocked in seven Ukrainian ports (Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, Yuzhny and Mariupol)," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said at a briefing.

The threat of shelling and the high mine danger created by official Kiev in its internal waters and territorial sea do not allow ships to safely go to the open sea, he said. (/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

